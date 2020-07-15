For more that 20 years, Jehovah's Witness congregations have filled the Long Beach Arena for 12 weekends each summer.
That string will be broken this year, as the religious organization moves its meetings to the internet due to the coronavirus pandemic. The announcement came last week, although the release said the decision was made in April.
Jehovah's Witnesses have a long-term contract with the city for use of the Arena and adjacent parking lot. Several major renovation and repair projects around the Long Beach Convention and Entertainment Center have been completed as part of the contract.
An estimated 65,000 people attended conventions each summer.
"Our worship is centered on our mutual love for our God and for each other, irrespective of where we are physically," Robert Hendriks, U.S. spokesman for Jehovah's Witnesses, said in a release.
Go to jw.org for assembly schedules and to participate.