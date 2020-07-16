Eric Lopez, a city of Long Beach employee since 2006, has been appointed to lead the Public Works Department.
City Manager Tom Modica announced the appointment Monday, July 13. Lopez will replace Craig Beck, who is retiring.
Lopez has served as project development officer in the Tidelands, overseeing multiple improvements including the beach pedestrian path, Colorado Lagoon restoration, Bluff Park and the Convention Center's Seaside Way Pedestrian Bridge. Most recently, he served as Project Management Bureau manager in Public Works.
“Mr. Lopez understands how to navigate the complexities associated with the wide variety of projects that Public Works delivers,” Modica said. “He’s ready to lead on day one and provide excellent service to the community.”
Lopez lives in Long Beach with his wife and two children. His appointment is effective immediately.