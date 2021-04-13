Long Beach's beaches will be without food and drink for sale this summer, at least from the city-owned concession stands. No equipment rentals, either.
Last summer, the beaches were closed due to coronavirus pandemic stay-at-home orders, and if the last few warm weekends are any indication, there's plenty of pent-up demand to get back on the sand.
The city took advantage of the down time by refurbishing concession stands at Junipero Beach and Granda Launch Ramp, adding playgrounds as well. But finding an operator or operators has proven more problematic.
According to Sergio Ramirez, deputy director of the city's Economic Development Department, the pandemic was the primary culprit. After a year of being closed, the city had decided to put the operating contracts out for bids. The result was few bidders, he said.
"The response has not been great," Ramirez said. "We're evaluating the offers, but we'll likely reopen (the Request for Proposals) in June before going to the council."
The number of bids was not available; the process is complicated by the city considering bids for individual concession areas rather than a single operator handling all the beach concessions. In particular, the Alamitos Beach location will be a separate contract — it is being rebuilt as a two-story center at a cost of $9 million, with expected tenant improvements still to come.
While building construction at Junipero and Granada is done and the Junipero playground complete, the ordering windows will stay shuttered. The city also has concession buildings at Mother's Beach and the Kayak Kafe at Horny Corner in Alamitos Bay, as well as a concession building at the end of Belmont Veterans Memorial Pier — all staying closed as well.
Brent Dennis became Parks, Recreation and Marine Department director last July, in the middle of the shutdown. He said while there will be no one operating the concession stands this summer, he wants to do what he can.
"There are a lot of good food trucks out there," Dennis said Monday. "I'd like to talk with Economic Development about maybe considering some special licensing to maybe get some of them in the parking lots. I'm all about amenities for our users, but … We're aware there will be expectations, and we're going to need to be creative. We will be."
Dennis said his department is working to restart programs including movies and concerts in the parks, and hope to have a new music director for the Municipal Band after longtime conductor Larry Curtis died last summer. But changes on the beaches are unlikely.
Before the pandemic, one company had handled all of the beach concessions for more than 25 years. Alfredo's Beach Club, created by Fred Khammar, had developed activities around the concession stands from movies on the beach to off-shore moorings (partnering with Michael O'Toole) near the end of the pier. He also launched and/or supported special events such as the Pirate Invasion, hosted weddings and parties and more.
But Khammar died of a heart attack in December 2016. His business partners and stepdaughter Jesel "Jess" Evans Ortloff soldiered on, but by the end of summer 2019, changes in the market and at the city had cut the special event programming as well as profitability of the stands. The Alamitos Beach operation had closed before summer 2019 to start construction, and the pier had suffered storm damage, limiting what could take place there.
When the coronavirus pandemic hit in March 2020 and closed beaches, Alfredo's Beach Club faded away. The city's plans to seek new bids for the concession operations completed the process — the firm's telephone has been disconnected and email has been shut down.
"We want to bring all the (concession) contracts together to the council," Ramirez said. "That will be in the fall at the earliest. The pandemic has been a force in the process — it's really impacted investor confidence. But we're reaching out, trying to find other operators."