A City Council resolution to prioritize how to spend proceeds of a proposed Transient Occupancy Tax increase was passed Tuesday — two weeks before election day.
The resolution, according to the staff report, was requested on Nov. 19 when the council approved placing the 1 percent TOT or bed tax on the ballot. That money, if voters approve, will go to the general fund before being passed on to the arts community and the convention center infrastructure fund.
Mayor Robert Garcia and others characterized the 1 percent increase as a revenue source for the arts and convention center. But, in order to lower the threshold for passage from two-thirds — required when a tax is earmarked for a specific purpose — to a simple majority, the revenue raised goes to the general fund according to the ballot language.
The issue gets more complicated because the current 12 percent TOT is split in half. Six percent of the revenue goes to the general fund for general city uses and another six percent goes to the city's Special Advertising and Promotion (SAP) Fund, which is set aside specifically for advertising and promotion.
The SAP Fund is what pays for the contract with the Convention & Visitors Bureau. It also is where the current city support for the arts, paid to the Arts Council for Long Beach, comes from. At one point, that fund also paid for the city's float and entry into the Rose Parade in Pasadena.
Decisions about the exact amounts going to various places in the SAP fund takes place each year during the budget process. That's also true with the money going to the general fund, but the TOT revenue is commingled (combined) with other revenue.
So, much like what happened in 2016 when voters passed the 1 percent sales tax increase called Measure A, the council is declaring what its priorities are for spending if the TOT increase passes. For Measure A, it was public safety and infrastructure.
In Tuesday's resolution, the spending is split in two, although there is no specific amount or percentage of what amounts go where. The first priority is arts funding "for community arts, music, cultural programs and organizations, local museums and theaters, student arts education programs, arts management and administration." The next sentence lists nine major arts organizations as "organizations that may benefit." There is no explanation about how decisions would be made, beyond saying it would be determined every year at budget time.
The second priority is the Long Beach Convention and Entertainment Center. the resolution says new revenue "may also be spent on the costs of improving and maintaining" the center.
Another section of the resolution makes it clear that the current promise does not bind future City Councils to the same use of the money.
"Although this Resolution expresses the intent of the current City Council to spend future TOT revenues for certain priorities, this Resolution is non-binding on any future TOT revenues for certain priorities, this Resolution is non-binding on any future or subsequently constituted City Council, and the TOT measure shall remain a ‘general tax' as that term is defined."
When the item was put on the ballot in November, officials said the 1 percent would raise about $2 million a year, giving about $1 million of support to arts and cultural organizations.
The item is on the ballot as Measure B. Election day is March 3, and the city election is part of the state and national primary election.