A combination of furlough days and the Thanksgiving holiday will close some Long Beach city offices Wednesday-Friday next week.
Most city employees are taking 26 furlough days — days off without pay — in fiscal 2021 as a way to reduce the city's budget deficit. Wednesday, Nov. 25, is a designated furlough day, closing business offices for most departments. However, most city services will continue, including COVID-19 test sites, swimming pools, after-school programs and more.
Thanksgiving Day and Friday, most of the city will be closed for business. The city COVID-19 test sites will be closed both days, but people can still get tests on Friday (by appointment) at Jordan Plus High School and the city Health Department.
Street sweepers will be idle Thursday and Friday. Parking meters will be enforced Wednesday, but will be free Thanksgiving Day and Friday if the meters say Exempt on Holidays.
Trash and recycling pickup will continue on a regular schedule through the week.