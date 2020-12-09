City Auditor Laura Doud released a performance audit of the Long Beach Public Library system on Wednesday, saying the library can do better serving the diverse ethnicities in the city, among other recommendations.
The audit report points out that the library is limited in what it can do because of budget constraints — one of the primary recommendations is that libraries be open longer, for example.
"The audit’s objective was to assess the equity and effectiveness of Library services compared to the population served, industry standards and best practices," Doud said in a release about the audit. "The audit found the Library can improve by developing a better understanding of the needs of the diverse community it serves and use that understanding to define the Library’s strategic goals and services."
Findings in the audit include
• A lack of language diversity — 97% of programs are presented in English and 95% of library materials are in English.
• The overdue fine structure limits library access for low-income community members because when fines aren't paid, library services are suspended.
• Adaptive technology for people with disabilities is available at only two locations.
Many of Doud's recommendations point to a need for a new strategic plan focusing on the city demographics with an eye to equity. There also are recommendations to improve marketing of the resources available through the library, more emphasis on partnerships and a centralized volunteer program.
“I am pleased that management has agreed with all 28 detailed audit recommendations,” Doud concluded. “I commend the Library for quickly adjusting to meet the needs of the community through their contactless pick up services and online programming. The Library will continue to be a valuable resource during these challenging times, and our audit recommendations will help ensure that the Library can successfully fulfill their mission of meeting the needs of our diverse and dynamic Long Beach community.”