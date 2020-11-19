Boathouse Lane, the road between Marine Stadium and the Spinnaker Bay housing development, should close one hour after dusk, not 10 p.m., the City Council agreed Tuesday night.
The road provides access to the Pete Archer Rowing Center. It ends at a fairly large parking lot next to the center.
According to Councilmember Suzie Price, whose Third District includes the area, there has been an increase in after-dark activities — often illegal and/or noisy — in that parking lot. Current municipal code closes the road at 10 p.m. nightly, instead of the "hour after dusk" that applies to the rest of the city's parks, beaches and coastal parking lots.
Price's letter putting the matter on the council agenda says the 10 p.m. closing time was passed in 1994 by the council.
"It is unknown why this roadway was treated differently at that time," the letter says, "but the situation needs to be remedied to reflect consistency in light of the current usage of the area."
In addition to the parking lot parties, the road is being used as a raceway, the letter said. There have been more complaints from Spinnaker Bay residents, and the number of calls for service to the Long Beach Police Department have been rising.
There is a gate at the entrance to Boathouse Lane from East Eliot Street. But it requires an ordinance to change the hours the gate can be closed.
So the council voted to have the city attorney prepare an ordinance changing the hours the parking lot — and by extension the access road — is closed. It will come back to the council for final approval.
—Harry Saltzgaver