A major housing development for vulnerable seniors and veterans is now open in Central Long Beach.
The Beacon, a 160-unit complex at the corner of Long Beach Boulevard and Anaheim Street, celebrated a virtual grand opening on Friday morning, May 7. The development includes two buildings, one with five stories that offers 39 units for formerly homeless veterans and one with seven floors that offers 121 units for very-low-income seniors; some of the units are two bedrooms and residents have already moved in.
Residents pay 30% of their income as rent, and along with housing, they also receive services like case management, mental health support, job training and health care.
“Developments like The Beacon project are absolutely critical to our communities,” Los Angeles County Mental Health Director Jonathan Sherin said during the virtual event. “We, as a society, must put together resources that allow people to be included and not excluded. With so many people falling into the streets and falling into the jail due to a lack of housing, and due to serious mental illness and addiction issues, we’re not including many, many people.
“And when we build out our communities with resources like housing, like human support, like treatment and even employment,” Sherin added, “we are able to include all of our brothers and sisters to be a part of our community and our society going forward.”
The developer, Century Housing, first broke ground on the project in 2017 with the help of a $12.3 million affordable housing loan from The Long Beach Community Investment Company. The Beacon is now home to more than 200 veterans and seniors.
Mayor Robert Garcia, who attended the 2017 groundbreaking, said in Friday’s pre-recorded ceremony that the project is “momentous” for the city.
“It’s so important to be able to provide additional housing for people that really need it,” he said, “for our seniors, for people experiencing homelessness that are transitioning into their new lives, for folks that are trying to get themselves support into the workplace.
“All of the folks in our community deserve a place to live,” Garcia added, “and housing, I think we all believe, is a human right.”
And residents themselves said the project changed their lives.
Kevin Snow, who was homeless for 14 years, said he was glad to have a place to live that he can afford. His rent, he said, is $177 per month.
“I can’t beat it,” he said. “I’m off the street. I have security.
“This place,” Snow added, “has been a godsend.”