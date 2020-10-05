Alamitos Beach Neighborhood Association has announced a one-hour online candidate forum for the Second District City Council seat on Thursday, Oct. 8.
The neighborhood group hosted an in-person forum in February with all the Second District candidates before the primary election. This forum will be with Cindy Allen and Robert Fox, the two remaining candidates.
Because of the continuing Covid-19 crisis, ABNA say they expect the next general meeting to be conducted via Zoom. The question and answer forum will start at 7 p.m.; the link to register for the meeting is expected to be released within a week.
The campaign between Fox and Allen has been acrimonious, with both candidates calling the other names and questioning qualifications. The election is on Nov. 3 as part of the national general election. Mail-in ballots will start arriving in mailboxes Oct. 5.
For more information and to watch for the registration link, go to www.abnalb.org.