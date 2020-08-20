FreeSpirit Yoga in Bixby Knolls, 3910 Atlantic Ave., is closing shop and inviting the public to attend a store-wide blowout sale from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Aug. 22. Yoga props, blankets, blocks, office supplies and furniture are some of the items up for sale.
Owner Cassandra Vitale said people will be asked to wear a mask at all times in the studio, and will also practice social distancing. Some things may be put outside, to make things extra easy.
If someone wants something specific, but can't get to the sale, Vitale said they could email Cassandra@freespirityoga.com or Facebook message Cassandra Vitale to have things set aside.
While the space is closing, the yoga studio still will be offering online courses. Go to freespirityoga.com or Facebook.com/longbeachyoga for more information and a schedule of classes.