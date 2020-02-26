A free shred and e-waste collection event is scheduled from 8 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 29, at Stanford Middle School, 5871 E Los Arcos St.
Bank statements, voided checks and other confidential paperwork are allowed, but items like binders, books, magazines, newspapers or junk mail will not be permitted.
Human IT, a Long Beach nonprofit that refurbishes old computers and gives them to community members who need it, will be collecting the e-waste (computers, phones, monitors, printers).
People aiming to recycle batteries, lightbulbs or furniture (and other items not permitted at Saturday's shred event), can do so at the EDCO Recycling and Transfer Collection Center (2755 California Ave.) for a fee. The operation hours are 6 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Monday through Saturday and 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Sunday. There also is a free hazardous waste disposal there on the second and fourth Saturday of the month.
Go to edcodisposal.com/signal-hill or call 562-597-0608.