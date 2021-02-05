A new food pantry location at Cesar Chavez Elementary School (730 W. Third St.) has opened its doors thanks to Help Me Help You (HMHY), a nonprofit that provides food, shelter and assistance to low income residents in Long Beach.
Free groceries are available every first and third Wednesday of the month between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.
Other locations include Stevenson Elementary School (515 Lime Ave.) with pickup times available every first and third Friday, and at Oropeza Elementary School (700 Locust Ave.), with pickups available every second and fourth Friday.
For more information, go to helpmehelpu.org/food-pantry.