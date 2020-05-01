Farm Lot 59's Sasha Kanno is no stranger to thinking on her feet.
From operating an organic farm to educating Long Beach on healthy eats while trying to raise money to keep the nonprofit operation afloat, Kanno and her one-acre site have been through a roller coaster of a ride — and it keeps on moving.
"We are still here, we are adapting and all of the programming will come back as soon as possible," she said. "But like everyone else, we've had to make changes fast."
Farm Lot 59's customer base is comprised largely of restaurants, but with many of her customers are scaling back their operations — or temporarily shut down altogether — due to COVID-19, Kanno said that she had to rethink her next move.
"We had to compost so much of our stock because we had no buyers," she said. "What worked for us a couple months ago stopped working almost overnight."
Now, Kanno has pivoted her operations toward helping those in need, creating a partnership with Elizabeth Ann Seton Residence (Seton House), a Catholic charity that offers emergency housing to families, elderly and homeless in need. Called Farm to Family, the program raises money to produce meals for those staying at the Seton House.
With help from donors, including a large donation from the Long Beach Relief Fund through the Long Beach Community Foundation, Kanno said that she has been able to supply enough produce to feed people at the Seton House one meal per week. If she can secure more funding, then organizing more meals for the folks at the Seton House may be possible.
"There's about 100 people to feed there, so you can imagine the cost of food adds up," she said. "But many of the women and children who live in this facility have never had food security or fresh meals with ingredients straight from a farm, so even if it's just one meal a week, that could mean a healthier meal without processed ingredients."
Kanno enlisted the help of Eugene Santiago, chef and owner at Baryo restaurant in Los Angeles. Santiago creates dishes out of whatever produce Kanno harvests from her farm that week.
"Chef Eugene is so creative and can cook up delicious meals with even a limited amount of ingredients," she said.
The team effort has opened doors for future Farm Lot projects, including reopening Farmstand 59 when regular farm operations can commence. But those talks are set aside until then.
"My dream for the farm stand was for it to be a place, not only for people to buy fresh produce, but also to be a resource to help people — like the women at Seton House — to get back on their feet," Kanno said. "So we'll see where this goes when we're in a place to talk more about it."
For more information about Farm Lot 59, or to make a donation to the Farm to Family program benefiting the people at the Elizabeth Ann Seton Residence, go to www.farmlot59.org. GoFundMe will match the donation when it reaches $1,000.
Stephanie Stutzman can be reached at sstutzman@gazettes.com.