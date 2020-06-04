More than 25 faith leaders gathered Thursday, June 4, to call for systemic changes to finally eliminate racism in this country, then the world.
Organized by the Long Beach Faith Coalition and the Long Beach branch of the NAACP, the gathering was invitation-only, with about 50 people in the St. Luke's Episcopal Church parking lot near downtown Long Beach. One of the organizers, Dr. Dave Clark of Bay Shore Community Congregational Church, said the city had asked the group to avoid a public gathering. Most of the clergy were from the greater Long Beach area.
"Our community is going through a terrible time," Clark said in his opening remarks. "The fact you all are here today shows that we (the faith community) can and will come together. All is not lost."
Speakers represented a wide range of Christian denominations as well as an Imam and a rabbi. Some were more blunt about the issues raised by the death of George Floyd at the hands of white police officers; all were passionate about the need to make real changes.
"We need to respect the dignity of every human," St. Luke's Rev. Nancy Frausto said. "We have the moral responsibility to stand up… The prophets of the Bible made people angry because they were willing to speak truth to power. We need to make people angry and say loud and clear, Black Lives Matter."
Dr. Michael Eagle of Grant United Methodist Church said the coronavirus pandemic exacerbated the racism that already existed — Floyd had been laid off and had attempted to buy something with a counterfeit $20 bill — the excuse for his arrest.
"We cringe when we hear ’privileged white man,'" Eagle said. "We cringe when we hear ’angry black man,' and ’white supremacist.' But it's there. Racism does exist and we need to stop playing that it doesn't…
"We want to go back to normalcy," he added. "It's all changed, and it's not going back. I'm here today to say we're overdue for change."
Several speakers quoted Scripture, from both the Old and the New Testaments. Others spoke of history and the ways discrimination and racism had manifested.
The Imam Abdul Hafiz of Majid al Shareef reminded the group that the U.S. Senate had had multiple opportunities to pass a law banning lynching, yet failed to do so. But he said he remains hopeful.
"We have an opportunity in this moment to make a difference, a difference that Dr. King couldn't make 50 years ago," Hafiz said. "We have to hope that this time will be different and it doesn't end up all about marches and banners.
"We just want to be seen as humans."
Rabbi Howard Laibson, the chair-elect of the California Conference for Equality and Justice (CCEJ), said that agency has already begun work to bring community groups together. The aim, he said, is to "see the humanity in each other."
It fell to the Rev. Melinda Teter Dodge of Los Altos Methodist Church to offer the closing remarks — and a call for action.
"God is everywhere around us in the cries of God's people," Dodge said. "Will we heed God's cry today? It's not enough to gather, it's not enough to pray. It's not enough to name the systemic racism we see.
"How will we work every day, every month, every year to dismantle the systems that put one race over another? That's the call we face today."