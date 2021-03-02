A draft restoration plan for the Los Cerritos Wetlands is available for review.
The plan complies with the final Program Environmental Impact Report (PEIR) approved Jan. 7 by the Los Cerritos Wetlands Authority (LCWA) board. The plan now includes more details about how near term restoration projects will take place.
Comments on the plan are being solicited now, and there will be a public meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 18, on Zoom. Information about how to participate in that meeting is on the LCWA website, intoloscerritoswetlands.org.
The 175-page restoration plan is available at Gazettes.com/go/wetlands. The deadline for comments is currently March 25. Comments should be emailed to lcwa@tidalinfluence.com.