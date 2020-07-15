A UCLA biologist and ecologist, Dr. Peter Kareiva, has been chosen as the next president and CEO of the Aquarium of the Pacific.
Jerry Schubel, the current CEO, made the announcement Wednesday via a message to aquarium members. Schubel is retiring after 18 years at the helm of the Aquarium of the Pacific.
“I have personally worked with Peter over the years and feel strongly he is an excellent choice,” Schubel wrote. “He has a wealth of experience in conservation, research, fundraising, and management that positions him to build upon all the qualities that have made the aquarium the world-class institution it is today.”
Kareiva currently is director of the Institute of Environment and Sustainability at UCLA. He also has been vice president of science for the Nature Conservancy, an organization the aquarium is partnering with on a number of projects.
Kareiva has received the Aquarium of the Pacific’s Ocean Conservation Award, a program started by Schubel.
Under Schubel’s direction, the aquarium has become a center for environmental and climate change research focusing on sea level rise in recent years.
Schubel spearheaded the $53 million expansion of the aquarium, Pacific Visions, which opened in May 2019. Its 29,000 square feet in two stories focuses almost exclusively on sustainability and use of the ocean in the future.
Schubel announced his retirement last September, saying he would stay on the job until a successor was chosen. Kareiva will officially take over on Aug. 1.