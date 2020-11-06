For years, the Heal the Bay Foundation dissed Long Beach’s Colorado Lagoon for its poor water quality. In 2010-2011, the lagoon earned a spot on the group’s Beach Bummer list due to consistently poor water quality.
But no longer.
During the summer season, the lagoon now gets consistent “A” grades thanks to a restoration project clearing the underground culvert connecting it to Marine Stadium — and ultimately the ocean — to allow tidal surge and water circulation. Low-flow storm drain water, the most polluted runoff, was diverted as well.
But that was only the first phase of the Colorado Lagoon restoration plan.
Last Thursday, Oct. 29, interested residents watched on computers, tablets and smart phones as Third District Councilwoman Suzie Price hosted an update concerning the planned open channel through Marina Vista Park between Colorado Lagoon and Marine Stadium.
“I was tremendously pleased with the large attendance at tonight‘s meeting,” Price said in an email. “We had over 100 people in attendance. This project is very important to me because the long-term sustainability of the lagoon depends on connecting the lagoon to Alamitos Bay."
The Port of Long Beach provided more than $2 million to clear the pipe and dredge contaminated sediment from the lagoon floor during Phase 1 of the project beginning in 2001. The design for the second phase of the plan, which details how an open channel through Marina Vista Park to improve water flow and create more habitat, is now 60% complete; slides shown at the presentation anticipate that the project’s design will be 90% complete by next month.
Once again, the port is financing the project, with a grant of $26.3 million. In return, the port will receive mitigation credits required for construction on port property.
“We hope to complete almost all the design by December, then advertisements will go out for bids for contractors,” said Jack Malone of Anchor QEA, the environmental and engineering consulting firm working on the project.
Malone said construction will take around two years and that following construction, the area will be monitored for five years to ensure the ecological benefits promised are being met.
Many in attendance were pleased with the construction plans. Jeff Hoffman posted in the Zoom chat area: “beautiful project.”
But Hoffman, as well as others, expressed concerns with the loss of restrooms where the Wednesday farmers market takes place as well as where the Long Beach Municipal Band performs during the summer. Diane Burton wanted to know if speed bumps would be maintained in the area. Hap Wood wanted to know what was being done with the east side of the lagoon. And many, Price included, wanted to know about the loss of soccer fields at the park.
Marine Bureau manager Elvira Hallinan said the farmers market has to bring in its own restrooms; it is in their contract. She added that it is the bureau’s plan to bring in ADA-approved portable toilets for the concerts. Mouhsen Habib, the project leader for the city, added that the new restrooms behind the tennis/basketball court complex were in walking distance of the band concert area.
Attendees were assured by Steve Cappellino of Anchor QEA that there will be sufficient space for soccer fields at the park.
“One of the biggest areas of inquiry has been access of the park and usability of the park, and a major takeaway is we will be leveling the park, so we will have access for youth sports,” Cappellino said. “The baseball field is a permanent structure and we are making sure that the open space area is of sufficient size to do two AYSO-sized fields.”
To prepare the site for construction, Habib said electrical utilities would have to be relocated and that certain trees will be removed in the next couple of months during the non-nesting season. Additionally, Habib said Fire Station 14 next to the park is due for a rehab and upgrade. The city is working with the fire department to schedule relocating the Eliot and Colorado street bridges one at a time, maintaining access.
According to the Park, Recreation and Marine website, the lagoon, part of the greater Los Cerritos Wetlands, has seen many changes since its use by oil operators in the late 19th Century. A bulkhead and tide gate installed in 1929 allowed construction of Colorado Street across the corner of Alamitos Bay. The tide gate controlled water depths and allowed construction of a multi-story diving platform used in the 1932 Olympic Trials.
“It is only when we have long-term water flow that we will continue to see enhanced water quality at the lagoon,” Price said. “This is a huge project and it’s going to be incredibly burdensome for nearby residents for a number of years as the construction takes place, but it’s going to be fantastic for generations to come.”
To see the slide presentation and more details, visit the city’s webpage for the project at www.longbeach.gov/pw/projects/.