Just 16 years ago, officials at the Port of Long Beach adopted a Green Port policy, making air and water quality improvements a top priority at the nation's second largest port.
Last year, the next generation of officials promised that the port itself would emit zero emissions by 2030, and would include zero emission trucks by 2035.
"The Clean Air Action Plan (approved in 2006) was a tremendous success," Matt Arms, director of environmental planning, said recently. "It virtually eliminated NOx and SOx (Nitrogen Oxides and Sulphur Oxides), but greenhouse gases were not targeted.
"By 2017, we had gone about as far as we could with gas and diesel (engines)," he added. "We began looking at advanced zero emission solutions."
Top on that list of solutions was electrification of cargo-moving equipment, from the giant ships docking at Long Beach to the yard tractors moving individual containers around. Other non-polluting fuels such as hydrogen are being considered, Arms said, but electricity is used by the most advanced equipment now.
And there's money to try out solutions.
The port has secured almost $80 million in matching grants from the California Energy Commission (CEC) and the California Air Resources Board (CARB), and is using that money for six separate demonstration projects. The largest is called START (Sustainable Terminals Accelerating Regional Transformation) and involves testing next generation alternative fuel equipment at the container shipping terminals. Most of that equipment is electric battery-powered.
"The equipment infrastructure literally didn't exist (when the project started)," Arms said. "We couldn't do it without the partnership of the container terminals. It's not like we could just drop off a couple of new pieces of equipment."
The port is a landlord-based operation, with shipping companies leasing the terminals, docks and more. The port provides the infrastructure and rules of operation. For example, leases can include a provision requiring ships to plug into dockside electricity to operate systems while in port instead of running their engines.
By definition, the demonstration projects involve different types of equipment doing different jobs. START involves yard tractors, forklifts, top loaders, rubber-tired cranes and even a mostly electric tugboat.
Some container terminals already use electric-powered in-place cranes to load and unload containers. The rubber-tired cranes can move to where they are needed, but are too large to be battery-powered. So they are tethered with what is essentially a giant extension cord connected to a power outlet.
"We're fuel and technology neutral," Arms said. "The terminal owners will make the purchase based on what works for them… Tech developers are focused on electric right now because it's cost effective."
Where It Comes From
A critical partner in the port's zero emissions push is Southern California Edison (SCE), which owns the lines the electricity travels on. Until 1996, SCE generated the electricity too, but deregulation required them to sell the generation plants.
According to a report SCE submitted to the Public Utilities Commission last year, total electric use at the Port of Long Beach jumped from 47 megawatts in 2010 to 171 megawatts in 2020. A conservative estimate sees that use growing to 244 megawatts by 2030.
"Our system at its peak can handle considerably more than that," Damon Hannaman, SCE's senior advisor in Long Beach, said. "We have enough capacity for several years… We'll be looking at our substation, but we're in a good position."
Still, SCE is — along with the rest of the world — trying to reduce the carbon footprint and slow climate change. And it wouldn't do much good for port operations to be all-electric and zero emissions if the generation of that electricity continued to pollute the air.
For its part, SCE is looking to change the way electricity is generated. Instead of those generation plants burning natural gas, the source is shifting to renewable generation — primarily wind and solar.
"By 2030, we will be 80% emission free," Hannaman said. "We'll be at 100% by 2045. The customers will have to be a big part of that … we're already partnering with the terminals."
Hannaman said SCE's big push now is to "reimagine the grid," taking into account everything from single-family homes generating electricity with solar to the variable nature of wind and solar as an energy source. He said some shipping terminals already are generating some of their own electricity, and much more of that is expected in the future.
All About Batteries
One of the metrics being tested now with shipping yard equipment and ultimately heavy duty trucks is the ability of batteries to hold enough electricity to get the job done — often for up to 16 hours.
Better batteries is one solution, but another is the ability to recharge quickly. Hannaman said SCE is working with engineers and private companies to improve charging times; that also depends at least partially on the battery.
"We're really working on two programs," he said. "One is for medium and heavy duty vehicles. We're helping with the design and implementation there… The other is for public charging — we want to be charge-ready at the city's fleet location, for example. Battery capacity is key.
"We're part of it from concept to implementation," he added. "Fast-charging vehicles are coming. Soon."
There are other components to the zero emissions push — train engines, tankers and car carriers capable of cold ironing (plugging in to dockside electricity), resilience of the electrical infrastructure and more. But, Arms said, the Port of Long Beach has met lofty goals before.
"We recognize that these are ambitious goals," he said. "There are lots of challenges. But I'm personally convinced we will do it. We're all working to get there."