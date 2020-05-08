Tree trimming crews came to the Peninsula on Wednesday, May 6, and began working in the palms along Ocean Boulevard — a clear violation of Long Beach's coastal permit.
"We're still uncovering details, but it was clearly a mistake," Public Works director Craig Beck said Thursday afternoon. "West Coast Arborists were trimming the tall palms around 65th Place, and a neighbor called and said there was a bird on the ground. We responded and told West Coast to leave."
Great Blue Herons and Night Herons are known to nest in the trees.
Long Beach has an agreement with the state Coastal Commission to not trim trees in nesting season — which stretches from Feb. 15 to Sept. 1. Beck said there are some exceptions, but it's a rule that no trees with nests be disturbed.
Peninsula resident Margaret Smith said that a number of people came out to the street Wednesday to try to stop the tree trimming.
"When residents saw what was happening, they warned the company and tried to get them to stop destroying the nests and killing the chicks," Smith said in an email. "Their protests were ignored by the workers until a city official came out and stopped the work."
Beck said it was unlikely that West Coast Arborists would trim trees without a work order from the city. The Public Works Department handles tree maintenance.
"I've asked West Coast for a full report," Beck said. "When they trim, they're supposed to look for birds' nests… If we gave them a work order to be out there, that's not in line with our coastal permit.
"It's likely a work order was issued. We'll do an investigation and find out where the mistake occurred. Then we'll deal with it internally."
Beck said he was aware of one bird death. In social media posts, some people said several fledglings were killed, but that could not be confirmed.
"Obviously, this is a very unfortunate thing to happen," Beck said. "We're consulting a biologist, and we'll do what we need to do. We will be submitting a report to the Coastal Commission and the state Fish and Game (the Department of Fish and Wildlife)."
Beck and city officials spent much of last year battling with environmental advocates over palm trees on Marina Drive. The city did a "Complete Streets" makeover of Marina Drive between Second Street and Studebaker Road to accommodate the new 2ND & PCH center. That project added sidewalks and bike lanes, and reduced traffic to one lane in each direction.
But the work required moving or removing multiple palm trees, prompting appeals to local, then state agencies. The issue was compounded by the removal of palm trees on the development site. Ultimately, permits were approved after a number of modifications, the removed trees were replaced and more trees were added.
No birds were reported injured or killed at that project, and a nest in one palm tree was roped off and no work done near it until the birds had left the nest.