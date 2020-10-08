The southern water entrance to the Naples Canals from Alamitos Bay is open again after a year of construction to repair and replace more than 2,000 feet of seawall.
This was the second phase of a six-phase plan created a decade ago to refurbish all of the seawall protecting homes on Naples and Treasure islands. The first phase, completed in 2015, rebuilt seawalls on both sides of Rivo Alto Canal from Ravena to The Toledo.
According to the original survey of the seawalls in Naples, phases one and two were the most critical. That was in 2009.
Phase two installed 2,148 linear feet of new steel sheet-pile seawall on the water sides of the existing vertical seawalls at The Colonnade/ Boca del Naples (the southern entrance to Naples Canals), the south side and eastern end of Treasure Island, and the western end of the Naples Peninsula. Rather than tearing out the old seawalls, the work puts the new walls in front of the originals.
A large portion of this phase added seawall facing Alamitos Bay on both sides of the canal entrance. Seawalls on both sides of Naples Canal also were rebuilt to the first bridge in each direction.
Construction on this phase began last October, blocking the southern entrance to the canals and requiring revamping the routes of the 2019 Naples Holiday Boat Parade. The 2020 version of the parade likely will be canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic restrictions, organizers said.
Boat docks along the walls had to be detached for the work, then reattached. Public Works Director Eric Lopez said there still will be some cleanup work before the project will be deemed complete.
"This multi-phased project to replace the Naples seawalls is a truly significant construction and engineering project," Third District Councilwoman Suzie Price said in an email. "The first two phases have been major learning learning processes as we develop best practices for this unique project."
Total cost for phase two was $17.9 million, including engineering. Reyes Construction Inc. received the $15.6 million construction contract.
The seawalls for the canals and islands originally were built in 1938, and were refurbished in 1978. Lopez said that put the walls beyond their expected structural life.
Money for the work has come from the city's Tidelands Operations Fund — a fund that has been depleted, which means the next phase of seawall work has not been scheduled.