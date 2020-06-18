As expected, the Los Cerritos Wetlands Authority has extended the time people and agencies have to comment on the draft Environmental Impact Report for restoration of the wetlands.
The draft EIR was released last month, and there have been two virtual public meetings online to present the document. The original deadline for comments was next Monday, June 22. Now the deadline is 4:30 p.m. July 6.
Restoration of the 500-plus acres of wetlands has been a goal for literally decades of both city officials and environmental advocates. Since the discovery of oil there in 1926, combined with the channelization of the San Gabriel River, the once 2,400-acre wetlands complex has been landfilled, graded and activated as a working oil field. Much of the remaining wetlands is controlled by Beach Oil Minerals Partners (BOMP).
A land swap agreement has been made that includes a restoration plan. Timing of that plan is in limbo due to the current low price of oil.
The draft EIR is available online at intoloscerritoswetlands.org/the-lcws-eir/. For those who can't see it online, an appointment can be made to review a physical copy by calling 626-815-1019 ext. 104, or emailing sgee@rmc.ca.gov.
Comments should be sent to Sally Gee, Los Cerritos Wetlands Authority, 100 N. Old San Gabriel Canyon Rd., Azusa, CA 91702, or by email to sgee@rmc.ca.gov. Email is recommended because offices still aren't being fully staffed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
—Harry Saltzgaver