A meeting of the Los Cerritos Wetlands Authority is set for 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 7, with final certification of the Program Environmental Impact Report near the end of a heavy agenda.
This is the third attempt to conduct a meeting of the Authority board to certify the PEIR. Meetings were canceled in November and December.
The authority is a Joint Powers Authority, with members from the cities of Long Beach and Seal Beach, the state Coastal Commission and the Los Angeles and San Gabriel Rivers and Mountains Conservancy. It is the entity that owns and manages portions of the wetlands for the public.
This is an EIR for the overall conceptual restoration plan, according to Mark Stanley, Los Cerritos Wetlands Authority's executive director. That means another EIR will be required for each specific wetlands restoration project.
The Final Program Environmental Impact Report was released in November. It can be read at intoloscerritoswetlands.org.
That report details what might happen to components of the surrounding environment should a restoration program take place. Those components range from disturbance of cultural artifacts or human remains to habitat of endangered species.
Study results are reported as areas where there is little or no impact, areas where there is impact that can be mitigated and areas where there are impacts that cannot be fully mitigated. It's that last category that usually causes debate — and results in a "Statement of Overriding Considerations."
This EIR speaks primarily in generalities because it covers the entire 503 acres of wetlands expected to be restored. Any work will take place in phases dealing with specific areas, with different impacts and different mitigation measures.
"One of the overarching goals of the city, and one I fully support, is to facilitate the complete cleanup and restoration of all of our wetland areas particularly the Los Cerritos Wetlands area," said City Councilwoman Suzie Price, whose Third District includes the wetlands, wrote in a statement in November. She represents Long Beach on the LCWA.
Because of ongoing coronavirus pandemic restrictions, the meeting will be conducted via zoom. To watch, the sign in is Gazettes.com/go/zoom. To listen by phone, call 1-669-900-9128m with the meeting ID of 841 3339 1781 and a passcode of 870038.
To see the rest of the meeting agenda or for more information about the authority, go to intoloscerritoswetlands.org.