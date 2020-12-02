In an email at 5:15 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 2, the Los Cerritos Wetlands Authority cancelled its Dec. 3 board meeting, where the Environmental Impact Report for restoration plans was set to be certified.
This is the second postponement. The November meeting was cancelled due to technical difficulties with the computer connections for a remote meeting.
No reason was given for cancelling the meeting. The email refers people to the authority's website, intoloscerritoswetlands.org/the-lcws-eir, for updates on the next meeting.
The authority is a Joint Powers Authority, with members from the cities of Long Beach and Seal Beach, the state Coastal Commission and the Los Angeles and San Gabriel Rivers and Mountains Conservancy. It is the entity that owns and manages portions of the wetlands for the public.
This is the EIR for the overall conceptual restoration plan, according to Mark Stanley, Los Cerritos Wetlands Authority's executive director. That means another EIR will be required for each specific wetlands restoration project.
The authority normally meets once a month. If that schedule holds, it will be January 2021 before the next try for a certification hearing.
—Harry Saltzgaver