“One bite at a time” is how Kim Thompson, the director of Seafood for the Future for Long Beach’s Aquarium of the Pacific, suggests we all change our behavior to be both socially and environmentally conscious. She suggests simple changes — like instead of a burger for lunch, occasionally opt for a fish sandwich or a salad.
“Sometimes people are overwhelmed by so many options and sustainability check lists that they give up on making sustainable choices," ” Thompson said. "It doesn’t have to be that complicated. Just reducing beef and pork intake and increasing consumption of vegetables and seafood can lead to significant benefits for our health and the planet’s health."
She went on to explain, “Most major markets and retailers in the U.S. have some responsible seafood sourcing policies in place, so you can buy seafood with some assurances. Don’t hesitate to ask your favorite retailer about their responsible sourcing policies. If you are really concerned about where your seafood is coming from, look for seafood that is from the U.S. or carries certification labels, like Marine Stewardship Council (MSC) and Best Aquaculture Practices (BAP).”
Another simple, and important, action Thompson recommends is a willingness to learn and understand more how our food choices impact climate, ecosystems, and people (negative and positive).
“The most powerful tool we have in the fight against climate change, conservation, or any other complex issue is education," she said.
“We shouldn’t undervalue the power of knowledge and understanding," Thompson added. "Effective solutions are as complex as the issue (in this case climate change) and they will require balanced approaches that factor ecosystems, climate, economies, safety and welfare of our fellow human beings, and so much more. Our actions will be far more impactful if they are made with a stronger understanding of the complexities of the issues.”
One example is all the attention that has been put to reducing the use of plastic straws. What has a bigger impact, according to Thompson, is the livestock sector. She said raising cows, pigs and chickens generates as much greenhouse gas emissions as all cars, trucks and automobiles combined. Cattle ranchers have clear cut millions of square kilometers of forests for grazing pastures, decimating natural “carbon sinks.”
Thompson said most sustainability experts are not advocating that everyone adopt a “meatless” diet tomorrow. They encourage developing a “meat consciousness” by reducing the level of meat in our diets. People in the sustainability field say shifting to more plant-based foods is essential to combatting climate change, soil, air and water pollution, ocean dead zones, and myriad other problems caused by industrial livestock production, she added.
And there are a variety of alternatives.
One type of local seafood is opah or "moonfish." They grow up to 4 feet long and weigh up to 180 pounds. Opah are considered by many a culinary treat because of the diversity of the tastes and textures it offers to chefs.
A local chef created a Latin American-inspired dish for the aquarium’s Baja Splash festival several years ago using opah. According to Thompson, Catalina Offshore Products has been working to find ways to increase use of the whole fish and thereby reduce waste by using a "culinary engineering" approach.
And that type of sustainable food will be served at the aquarium's Cafe Scuba once easing of COVID-19 restrictions allow.
For more information about the Aquarium of the Pacific's sustainability programs, go to aquariumofpacific.org.