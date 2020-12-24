Every year just after Christmas, the city's Public Works Department sets up locations for people to drop off their Christmas trees so they can be turned into mulch.
Twelve locations will be open from Dec. 26 through Jan. 8. There also will be a one-time curbside tree pickup for residents with city trash service. That pickup will take place starting at 7 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 9.
In both cases, all decorations and stands must be removed from the tree. Any tree 12 feet or more tall should be cut in half.
Anyone dropping trees off at the collection stations must wear a face covering.
In the past, the city has collected about 200 tons of trees — 10,000 to 15,000 trees — each year. The "treecycling" is free to residents.
Drop-off locations operate from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays and until 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. The locations are:
• Houghton Park (Myrtle Avenue at Harding Street)
• North Police Substation (4891 N. Atlantic Ave.; at Del Amo Boulevard, enter on 46th Street)
• Veterans Park (28th Street at Pine Avenue)
• Wardlow Park (Monlaco Road at Rutgers Avenue)
• El Dorado Park (2760 N. Studebaker Rd.; South parking lot, behind Administration Building)
• Hudson Park (Hill Street at Webster Avenue)
• Long Beach Environmental Services Bureau Offices (2929 E. Willow St.)
• Stearns Park (23rd Street at Roycroft Avenue)
• Orizaba Park (Orizaba Avenue at 14th Street)
• Cesar E. Chavez Park (Golden Shore Street at 4th Street)
• Bixby Park (1st Street at Cherry Avenue)
• Fire Station 14 (5200 E. Eliot St.)