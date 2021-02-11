Long Beach's Parks, Recreation and Marine Department had to pivot quickly when the coronavirus pandemic hit last March — creating online programming, reimagining youth programs and maintaining suddenly less-used facilities and open space.
The shutdown also sidetracked a strategic planning process for parks and recreation started in 2019. But that's okay, executive director Brent Dennis said, because the situation has changed.
"There's no doubt it will be a new normal," when the COVID-19 crisis finally ends, Dennis said. "We will be doing things differently. Volunteer partnerships may be one of the ways we can address the lack of money, for example."
So the department revamped its survey and restarted the process. The goal is for a plan to guide how resources are used for the parks and recreation components of the department for the next 10 years. The Marine Bureau has its own planning process, Dennis said.
The survey itself is relatively short — less than 10 questions — and is being presented in four languages as part of the city's language inclusion program. Spanish, Khmer and Tagalog versions are available as well as English.
"We're working with all the City Council offices to distribute the survey," Dennis said. "We need a good representation of age range and ethnicity — we want to serve the entire community… We're using some things the Health Department learned, too."
In addition to links to this electronic survey through the department's website, longbeach.gov/park, printed copies of the survey will be available at McBride, Houghton, Orizaba and Veterans parks, the El Dorado Nature Center and the Long Beach Marine Bureau office. The survey will be available until Friday, Feb. 19.
Also, results of the 2019 community survey are available on the website. There were few surprises in that survey.
Dennis said he believes the coronavirus pandemic and its isolation has fueled a need for people to connect with each other. He said his hope is to take advantage of that to get people involved in their parks.
"Engagement can be transformative," Dennis said. "We want people to own that park; when a park is surrounded by people who care, they will not let that park deteriorate."
Other changes prompted by the coronavirus experience likely will be seen in the Parks and Recreation programs of the future, Dennis added. That virtual programming will stick around, he said, for seniors and others. Social media and the internet will continue to be used for communication with residents.
"I'm getting ready to launch a Director's Corner, where I can talk directly to people," Dennis said. "I'm no YouTube star, but we want to get the word out (about Parks and Recreation)."
Dennis said the goal will be to get a draft Strategic Plan to the Parks and Recreation Commission by June, with a July date for review and approval by the City Council. That would put the plan in place before the next budget year begins.
For more information, go to the website, longbeach.gov/park.