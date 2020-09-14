The National Park Service has awarded a $2 million grant to Long Beach for the development of Phase II of Davenport Park, located at Paramount Boulevard and 55th Way, Eighth District Councilman Al Austin announced Thursday, Sept 10.
Austin made the announcement at the annual Celebrate the Eighth event, conducted online this year. This grant brings the total amount secured to develop Phase II of the park to more than $5.5 million.
Phase I created an 11.5-acre park with a playground, tot lot two half-court basketball courts and a sports field. The Ed "Pops" Davenport Park was named in memory of a 40-year Long Beach Police Department officer beloved in the area.
The park expansion will add 6 more acres of park space, and include a sports field and bleachers, fitness stations, shaded seating areas, landscaping and additional parking, while connecting with the original park space.
In 2017, the city completed the grading, venting and capping of the additional 6 acres, which was at one time a landfill, and installed a walking path, while the additional funding was secured to complete the park features.