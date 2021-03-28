“This has been a hard year. Many nonprofits gave up and closed, but we couldn’t. Too many people were counting on us.”
Food Finders’ Executive Director Diana Lara said her organization was determined to keep delivering food to shelters during the pandemic. Despite the challenges of 2020, Food Finders rescued and distributed more than 17 million pounds of food in the last year.
“The pandemic has brought much hardship,” said Montana Garcia, the founder of North Long Beach Ministries. “The donations from Food Finders give people a little more comfort.”
Garcia said Food Finders delivers three truckloads of milk, eggs, meat, cheese, fruit and vegetables every week. In addition, the shelter receives toiletries, pet food, and baby products every quarter. North Long Beach Ministries is one of more than 500 partner agencies supported by Food Finders.
When COVID-19 first struck California, Lara said there was a drop in volunteers and donations.
“Our senior volunteers needed to stay home,” Lara said. “And shoppers were hoarding, so there was less food available.”
As resources dwindled, food insecurity increased. Lara said job losses caused a doubling or tripling of need in some areas. In response, individuals and corporations reached out and increased their support.
“We began to see a noticeable change in the community,” Lara said. “The number of volunteers increased dramatically, going from 150 to over 400 people. And foundations went out of their way to offer COVID relief. They saw the need and stepped up to help.”
Unemployed and unhappy, Felice Kiel said she wanted to use her time in a positive way. She began volunteering twice a week at the Food Finders warehouse, sorting donations and packing COVID-19 boxes. She said she found herself inspired by the kindness and generosity she saw there.
Two-year volunteer Kathleen Peralta expressed a similar sentiment, praising the nonprofit and its operational system.
“Food Finders makes it very easy to volunteer — they tell me where and when to pick up food and where and when to drop it off. The businesses and people I come in contact with are always happy and appreciative to see me,” Peralta said. “I feel as if I am doing something positive and worthwhile in a short amount of time.”
Food Finders recently streamlined its volunteer efforts by implementing a phone app. Lara said it took two years to develop the app, but she said the rollout was “lifesaving” because the system is easy to use and very effective. According to Lara, the app is an example of Food Finders’ constant quest to evolve and improve.
Recently, the nonprofit has moved forward with a major long-term goal — providing refrigerated storage containers for areas designated as “food deserts.” This new program allows Food Finders to drop off and store perishable items, like dairy products, fruit, and vegetables, in high need regions.
Lara said she anticipates filling these containers two to three times a week and coordinating with partner agencies to arrange distribution. She said the sites also will create opportunities for cooking demonstrations and nutritional education.
Lara adds that she aims to re-start Healthy Choices, a six-week cooking and education program previously conducted at designated residential locations. Participants in this program receive bags of fresh produce and learn how to use the items in tasty recipes.
Before COVID-19 caused schools to close, Food Finders provided grocery bags to food insecure families. Fifteen Title I schools used to receive approximately 385 bags per week; in 2019, Food Finders distributed more than 13,000 bags to families. Lara said she hopes to resume this practice when schools reopen.
Although Food Finders serves the greater Long Beach community, the organization’s goals are not limited by geography. Lara spent the past year meeting with the leaders of the Farmlink Project, a group of college students who link agricultural surpluses with food-insecure communities. She guides and advises these young leaders on a weekly basis. To date, Farmlink has collected and donated more than 22 million pounds of food across the United States.
COVID-19 catalyzed community action this year and Lara is convinced that this surge is only the beginning.
“This year opened people’s eyes, but I think they will continue to be aware and responsive to the need around them,” Lara said.
To join or support Food Finders’ efforts, go to www.foodfinders.org.