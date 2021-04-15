How many cigarette butts can you pick up in a day?
The answer might determine whether you get a prize on Saturday, April 24, when the Long Beach Environmental Alliance hosts a three-hour pick-up event in celebration of Earth Day (April 22).
Skate ’N Clean starts at 9 a.m. at the Dog Haus at 210 E. Third St., at The Promenade, and runs to noon. Volunteers will pick up all litter, but the emphasis will be on cigarette butts and other tobacco waste, according to alliance cofounder John Kindred.
"Cigarette butts are one of the most littered items in the world with 4.5 trillion littered each year," Kindred wrote in an email. "It's also adding to climate change, which is getting worse each year."
Prizes include a pair of new roller skates, tickets to the Aquarium of the Pacific, gift cards to Starbucks and more. There will be prizes every hour, and for the most butts collected.
To sign up, go to bit.ly/SkateNCleanLB. For more information, email lbenvironmental.alliance2@gmail.com.