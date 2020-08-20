An alternative source of electricity focused on renewable energy for Long Beach will be considered Tuesday, Aug. 25, at the next City Council meeting.
Called Community Choice Aggregation (CCA), the option touts local control and a push to eliminate greenhouse gases. Second District Councilwoman Jeannine Pearce has spearheaded the effort, working with an entity called Clean Power Alliance (CPA), which already supplies electricity to several municipalities — Paramount, Carson, Redondo Beach and Oxnard, among others — in Los Angeles and Ventura counties.
Some controversy has surrounded the issue, with concerns about prices and reliability. This agenda item has been pushed back twice, but officials said it should be heard next Tuesday.
Pearce ties the CCA to the Climate Action and Adaptation Plan as well as the Framework For Reconciliation — both being developed by the city. She says the poorer parts of the city where many people of color live is heavily impacted by climate change, creating the dual goals.
"We must reconcile environmental racism," Pearce said in an email. "The Black community is subjected to 66% more air pollution than other races. This pollution directly causes diseases and exacerbates the impacts of viruses like COVID-19. To reverse the negative health impacts of diseases that affect everyone, we MUST ACT WITH URGENCY to close the Climate Gap and especially reduce the impacts climate change has on people of color and our vulnerable communities in Long Beach."
Long Beach has been studying formation of a CCA or joining the larger CPA for four years, Pearce said. A feasibility study requested last year by the City Council will be presented next week, and a joint meeting of the council's Environmental Committee and the Sustainable City Commission chaired by Pearce has endorsed moving forward with a CCA.
Southern California Edison (SCE) currently provides and delivers electricity to Long Beach. If Long Beach joined CPA, that entity would buy and sell the electricity, providing it through SCE's transmission system. SCE also would continue to bill customers; the bill already is split into charges for the electricity itself and for delivery.
Also, SCE is charged by the Public Utilities Commission to convert to clean, or sustainable, energy in the coming years. The utility already is 52% greenhouse gas free, according to the city's study, and plans to be 80% clean energy by 2030 and 100% by 2045.
If Long Beach were to join a CCA such as the Clean Power Alliance, customers would be automatically switched to that electricity source. However, they would have the option to switch back to SCE as a provider at any time.
Ted Bardacke, executive director of Clean Power Alliance, said the incentive to be part of a CCA is more long-term and philosophical than saving money. CCAs allow for local control of the utility and a conscious commitment to clean energy and sustainability goals.
"We can start with job creation when we get some (clean) energy development locally," Bardacke said in a telephone interview. "There's not much here now… Long term, we are working for public health goals, eliminating greenhouse gases and carbonized energy sources. We want to invest in things like electrical vehicles as well."
According to the feasibility report, prepared under the direction of city finance director John Gross, Energy Resources director Bob Dowell and Water Department general manager Chris Garner, price may be a good reason to switch back to SCE.
"Residents could save only 1%, about $1 monthly, with the lowest priced regional CCA option, compared with SCE," the report says. "Residents could see an almost 8% increase with the 100% renewable regional CCA option (and the source defaults to that option at the beginning of a CCA contract)."
SCE also offers an option for customers to use 50% or 100% renewable energy, the report says. Homes and businesses with solar installations are not addressed.
SCE, for its part, is fine with providing service for a CCA, according to spokesman Robert Villegas. SCE currently passes the cost of electricity through to customers without taking a profit.
"CCAs and investor-owned utilities, such as SCE, are not in competition for customers, and the formation or growth of CCAs does not impact the number of customers SCE serves, nor affects its profitability," Villegas said. "By law, SCE doesn’t make money for procuring power on behalf of its customers. SCE is permitted to earn a regulated profit for the delivery portion of its business."
Pearce's agenda item Tuesday asks the council to approve creation of a CCA and/or join the CPA, filing an implementation plan by the end of the year. She leaves office at the end of the year as well.
"I believe we should stop stalling, and vote to file a letter of interest with Clean Power Alliance and we should direct (the) City Manager to prepare a study that analyzes CCA governance options," Pearce wrote.