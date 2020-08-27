It's one of those win-win deals — Long Beach's historic 1932 Olympics Boathouse gets some love and maintenance, and the Conservation Corps of Long Beach gets to keep the offices it has been in for almost a quarter century.
The boathouse sits at the northwest end of Marine Stadium, the site of rowing events in the 1932 Olympics. It was used on and off as a rowing center until 1967, when a since abandoned road plan filled in that end of the stadium and the Pete Archer Rowing Center was built at the middle of Marine Stadium.
The building, a historic landmark, was used for several things (including Parks and Recreation storage) until 1996, when the Conservation Corps moved in and agreed to rehabilitate the building.
Last week, the deal to take care of the building in return for office space was renewed for another 20 years. The Conservation Corps (CCLB) recently spent $80,000 to install a new roof with energy-efficient reflective panels to help save on cooling costs. That money came from a 2016 state parks and greenspace bond.
The deal also includes a promise to spend another $120,000 for new flooring and outdoor drainage improvements, including landscaping.
The building at 340 Nieto Ave. also houses the Third City Council District field office and public conference rooms. An open paved yard behind the building is used to stage Conservation Corps field operations, including recycling events and fulfillment of cleaning and restoration contracts, although a larger yard in Signal Hill is used for most operations.
The Conservation Corps of Long Beach was created in 1987 with the goal to develop at-risk youth through work, service, conservation and education. Since then, more than 900 people have earned a high school diploma through the Conservation Corps, and this year alone, more than 200 young adults have been gainfully employed.
An average of 75 corpsmembers are in the program at any one time. A renewed emphasis on environmental projects — at the Los Cerritos Wetlands, along the lower LA River — has been promoted by Dan Knapp since his hiring as CEO.
Maintaining the historic boathouse fits in with that mission, Knapp said.
“We love this building," he said. "It even houses the five-ringed flag of the Olympics. Investing in the infrastructure was the right thing for us to do and it’s a way to contribute to the city of Long Beach."
For more information about the Corps, go to www.cclb-corps.org.