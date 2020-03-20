The Conservation Corps of Long Beach (CCLB) is an organization that works to make our world better. Founded in 1987, the nonprofit serves two purposes. It helps youth and young adults reach their full potential through work, service, conservation, and education. And its workers support public partners in a variety of projects throughout Southern California.
According to Executive Director/CEO Dan Knapp, CCLB crews are comprised of young people, primarily between the ages of 18 and 25, who are looking to gain job skills and serve the community. Many members have never had a job and do not have a high school diploma. CCLB provides a path to achieve both, with work schedules built to accommodate daily classes. Work crews are trained and employed to tackle tasks that include urban greening, energy efficiency, water conservation, construction and urban conservation, environmental education, and resource conservation.
Under regular circumstances, CCLB teams can be seen working in parks and wetlands across Long Beach and surrounding areas. Wearing bright blue t-shirts, crew members perform tasks that range from building playgrounds to clearing fire trails. Restoration was recently finished at Friendship Park in Palos Verdes and construction is nearly complete on the Houghton Park Sound Garden in north Long Beach. At the DeForest Wetlands Park, crews have been working to remove invasive vegetation and support the growth of native plants. In the nearby Angeles National Forest, CCLB members have been helping with habitat restoration and the installation of Off Highway Vehicle (OHV) barriers in areas affected by recent brush fires.
Kishawn Bennett, a 23-year-old corpsmember, has been with CCLB for two years. He recently returned from three months of work in Angeles National Forest, where he slept in a tent. A graduate of Wilson High, Bennett described himself as a city boy who had never done anything like this before. He said his life was heading downhill before he joined CCLB.
“It made me a different person,” Bennett said of his months in the mountains. “I was part of a team with the same goals and the same agenda. We struggled together and pushed each other and it brought us closer together.”
Bennett said that his experience with CCLB has helped him develop a variety of skills, from constructing play-structures and dog parks to working on solar panels.
“If you don’t know what field to go into, you can try everything and find your direction,” Bennet said. “I feel like a beast…I can do anything now. It made me who I am.”
As the world adapts to the new realities brought on by COVID-19, CCLB is also making changes. On March 19, Governor Newsom ordered the closure of all non-essential businesses; however, CCLB projects remain permissible since social services, landscaping, carpentry, sanitation, and custodial/janitorial services are essential, per the March 16 order signed by Dr. Anissa Davis, Health Officer for the City of Long Beach. Knapp said that CCLB crews are practicing social distancing at their worksites. He also noted that corps crew schedules are being staggered and that driving modifications are being implemented so that individuals can have proper spacing when traveling to work locations.
In addition to changing protocols on existing projects, Knapp said that CCLB teams are working to help the state and local government manage the COVID-19 crisis. CCLB is a state-certified local corps that is ready to help deliver solutions in times of need.
In his speech on March 19, Governor Newsom specifically mentioned using AmeriCorps and the California Conservation Corps as part of the state response to COVID-19. In addition, Knapp explained that the City of Long Beach Crisis Team (City Manager's Office, Health Department, Police, and Fire) has asked CCLB to assist in the set up temporary health clinics. On March 20, CCLB deployed three crews to assist with the set-up of a triage/health center at LBCC. As the crisis continues to unfold, Knapp said that CCLB will amend its commitments and accommodate emerging state and local needs.
“Everything is a moving target now,” Knapp said. “We’re assessing priorities several times a day and reallocating crews based on need.”
CCLB crews are trained and ready to help the community with both traditional projects and emergency needs. In all that it does, Knapp said the organization is “engaging the disenfranchised and doing good work.”