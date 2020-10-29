Up to 2018, DeForest Park in north Long Beach and its community center long has been the city's park "with potential."
The 15-acre park has the Los Angeles River to the west. There's also a 34-acre county flood detention basin to its south. That basin was a city-operated nature trail — overgrown with non-native plants and weeds.
DeForest is tucked away at the end of a north Long Beach neighborhood, accessed by dead-end streets, often the site of illegal dumping and reported drug deals. The community center was neglected, to put it kindly.
Then in 2018, after a decade of work, the DeForest Wetlands opened on the county land. Ninth District Councilman Rex Richardson had started Uptown open space visioning plans, and included DeForest Park as a focal point.
And both Long Beach Camp Fire and the Conservation Corps of Long Beach expressed interest in starting operations at DeForest — and they had money.
"With the Conservation Corps, we were already doing work with them (in north Long Beach)," Richardson said. "They said they were looking for a bigger presence here. And Camp Fire had worked up here a long time ago, and wanted to come back.
"The city still owns everything, but now we have partners that can make it better and sustain it… The city doesn't have a lot of money for this. We're reaping the benefits of planning and a true public-private partnership."
Camp Fire
Long Beach Camp Fire, known then as the Camp Fire Girls, got its start in north Long Beach at Camp Suanga, a day camp near Artesia Street and Long Beach Boulevard. In 1969, construction of the 91 Freeway closed the camp, and activities moved to DeForest Park. A second camp, Shiwaka, opened the same year at Carson Street and Studebaker Road.
Activity gradually shifted to Camp Shiwaka, and by 1983 there were no more Camp Fire activities at DeForest.
But for the last decade, a return to north Long Beach was a dream of leaders. Then-executive director Shirley Jackert and current executive director Georgia Stewart turned to Phil Hester to help turn the dream into reality.
Hester is a former director of the city's Parks, Recreation and Marine Department, and the Los Angeles Riverlink Plan —park development along the Los Angeles River from downtown Long Beach to the city's northern border — was developed under his leadership. He had been volunteering on refurbishing Camp Shiwaka.
"We had gotten some Rivers and Mountains Conservancy money for the Carson site," Hester said. "When DeForest came up, we went back to the conservancy, and they funded that."
In addition to the San Gabriel and Lower Los Angeles Rivers and Mountains Conservancy, Camp Fire received a grant from the Port of Long Beach to restore the DeForest Park Community Center. Camp Fire had already started an after-school program there in January 2019, and conducted a summer day camp there that year. The after-school program was in full swing again in 2020 when the coronavirus shutdown happened in March, Stewart said.
"Right about when we had to shut down, there was a rainstorm," Stewart said. "There was a leak, and some of the floor tile started to come up… I had it checked, and sure enough, there was asbestos."
Camp Fire paid for the asbestos removal, then work began to refurbish the center. A new roof, windows, doors and more were completed two weeks ago. But there was room inside for only a few children at a time, at least under COVID-19 restrictions.
"So we went back to the port again," Stewart said. "They gave us another grant."
That money will be used to create Discovery Trails in the park behind the community center. Those trails include "Magic Circles," open spaces where group activities can take place. That contract will go out for bid soon, Stewart said, with hope for activities next summer.
Conservation Corps
"When I walked in here in 2016, one of the things I was focused on was the Los Angeles River revitalization," said Dan Knapp, the executive director of the Conservation Corps of Long Beach. "Lots of our members come from that (north Long Beach) area. I realized that we needed a site on the lower Los Angeles River."
The Conservation Corps office is in the historic Boathouse near Marine Stadium in east Long Beach. The corps provides jobs and training for at-risk youth; Knapp brought an emphasis on forestry and trails maintenance to the Long Beach group.
And Phil Hester is a member of the board.
So Knapp went to the Parks, Recreation and Marine Department in 2018 with a proposal. The corps already had won the contract to maintain the DeForest Wetlands, and Knapp said he wanted to work with the city to build a satellite office there with more Conservation Corps presence.
Knapp offered his proposal in fall 2018, and by mid-2019, $1.1 million in funding was secured from the Rivers and Mountains Conservancy. But early plan checks showed a building at the wetlands entrance wasn't feasible.
So the plan shifted back north, to DeForest Park proper. An Environmental Stewardship Center remained viable, and could replace the current freestanding restrooms near the paved play courts at the north end of the park.
"The building is in conceptual design now," Knapp said. "It's going to be a modest building, and it can be used for community meetings… It will have a small storage yard for our work on the wetlands. There will be new (public) restrooms too."
Knapp said more money will be needed to complete the project, which he said will be designed as a zero emission site. Eventually, he wants two staff members and 20 corps members based there, with a presence in the park five days a week. A groundbreaking next summer is possible.
Once all the building and renovations are done, DeForest will be another gem in north Long Beach, Richardson said.
"People are asking why is all this (commercial development, a new Houghton Park community center) happening in north Long Beach," Richardson said. "It's the result of a lot of hard work. We're reaping the benefits of planning now."