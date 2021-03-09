Long Beach's Aquarium of the Pacific is accepting entries into its first High Tide Student Film Festival, set to happen on June 2.
High school students have a chance to win cash prizes in addition to having their videos shown at the festival, thanks to sponsors Dr. Allen and Charlotte Ginsburg. The festival's Gold Award winner will take home $2,000.
Entries should be 2-3 minute videos about one of three topics — Responsible Seafood, Thriving in a Changing Climate, and The Ocean and Me. Students can shoot on their own or in teams of up to four. Background information is available from the aquarium about the topics.
The contest is open to students in grades 9-12 in Southern California. Entries will be accepted March 15 to April 13.
For more information and to submit entries, go to aquariumofpacific.org/hightide.