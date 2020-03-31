Southern California has tolerated a dry January — again. February did not bring much, if any, rain. In fact, most places received less than 5% of normal rainfall for the month, making it one of the driest Februaries on record, according to weather service data. Of course, Punxsutawney Phil did offer his take on a shorter winter.
The U.S. Drought Monitor reports that the lack of rain has pushed nearly 70% of the state, including much of the Central Coast and Los Angeles County, into abnormally dry conditions. About 23% of the state is considered to be in moderate drought conditions.
And the much-talked-about Sierra Nevada snowpack — a key source of the state’s water supply — early this month only measured 46% of average. At roughly the same time last year, the snow-pack measured 151% of average.
In other words, when it rains, it pours (or not, in this case).
But the city of Long Beach has been proactive, setting a residential target use of 100 gallons per day — presently, the average person uses 114 gallons of potable (drinkable) water per day.
And the city has invented its own, patented seawater desalination process, known as the Long Beach Method. According to the Long Beach Water Department, this effort is 20%-30% more energy efficient than traditional desalination processes, making the practice less expensive and more environmentally friendly.
It still would be more expensive than current sources, though. And conservation doesn't require an expensive plant.
Outdoor landscaping is the single largest use of water in the state, according to lblawntogarden.com. And, once again, Long Beach has been at the forefront of converting grass lawns to drought-resistance landscapes.
The city’s L2G program started in 2010. Participation was good in the beginning, but between 2014-2016, it skyrocketed, with more than 2,000 homes converting front yards.
“To date, over 3,500 gardens have been installed within the city,” said James Morgutia of the city’s Water Department. “Coming out of the drought, program participation has remained very steady and we're averaging about 200 transformations per year.”
According to Morgutia, those 3,500 gardens are the equivalent of replacing more than 3.6 million square feet of turf. In layman’s terms, it’s a little more than the area of 63 football fields.
During the past decade, L2G has transformed from being a basic, general conversion of lawn to drought tolerant plants program.
“Now, we look at storm water retention, habitat development, and the incorporation of native species,” he said.
Morgutia said that two years ago, the program experimented with controlling the timeline and quantity of program applications, but due to an overwhelming demand from customers, L2G reverted to a rolling application and are funding projects until it meets its allotted budget.
“Lawn to Garden is our flagship conservation program that our board, management and staff are extremely proud of,” Morgutia said. “Last year, with the blessing of our board and management, we began incentivizing backyard conversions as well to help expand the reach and benefits of our program.”
Other steps the city has taken include the implementation of the Extraordinary Water Conservation plan, with elements consisting of consumer education, distribution of water saving devices, consumer rebates, and the adoption of water use prohibitions when necessary. The Water Department website says that since September 2007, the program has enabled the city to reduce its water use by 8% which is equal to 1.8 billion gallons saved annually.
One interesting observation Morgutia has made is that even with the novel coronavirus pandemic, he has noticed an increase in L2G applications in the month of March.
“It caught me off-guard,” he said. “But people are at home and it gives them the opportunity to really have the time to dedicate toward this project. Just in the past couple of days, I’ve seen people who are out in their gardens, watering and picking weeds. This is the time for that. It’s been peaceful. The city has embraced the program.
“We have been doing a really great job with water saving in Long Beach.”
For more information on converting your lawn to garden, go to lblawntogarden.com.