An annual native plant sale long has been a highlight at El Dorado Nature Center, and city officials have come up with a way to continue the sale despite coronavirus restrictions.

The 2020 sale, Nov. 3-21, starts with downloading an order form from the website, Gazettes.com/go/plantform or pick up the form at the nature center in advance.

Then, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays Nov. 3-21, people can drive through the center entrance, 7550 E Spring St., hand the order form to an employee and wait until the plants are loaded. 

Plants are sold on a first-come, first-served basis, and advance orders are not available. Payment is required when plants are received, and can be made by cash, check or credit card.

For more information, call 562-570-1745, or go to www.longbeach.gov/naturecenter.

Tags

Harry has been executive editor of Gazette Newspapers for more than 26 years. He has been in the newspaper business for more than 35 years, with experience on both weekly and metropolitan daily papers in Colorado and California.

Load comments