An annual native plant sale long has been a highlight at El Dorado Nature Center, and city officials have come up with a way to continue the sale despite coronavirus restrictions.
The 2020 sale, Nov. 3-21, starts with downloading an order form from the website, Gazettes.com/go/plantform or pick up the form at the nature center in advance.
Then, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays Nov. 3-21, people can drive through the center entrance, 7550 E Spring St., hand the order form to an employee and wait until the plants are loaded.
Plants are sold on a first-come, first-served basis, and advance orders are not available. Payment is required when plants are received, and can be made by cash, check or credit card.