An insect carrying a disease that has devastated citrus groves in parts of Florida and Texas —and made its way to Southern California more than a decade ago — was recently found on a tree in Long Beach, causing a long-imposed quarantine to be extended.
The Asian citrus psyllid is an invasive insect that can carry a bacteria that causes an incurable plant disease called Huanglongbing that, experts say, requires infected trees to be destroy.
The disease can potentially devastate citrus crops, which are a $3.4 billion industry in California, according to the state Department of Food and Agriculture. The disease was first spotted in Southern California in 2008, near the Mexican border, and the insect made its way to the Los Angeles basin four years later. The state responded by issuing a quarantine for portions of L.A., Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino counties, meaning no fruit, limbs or leaves from a citrus tree could be taken out of or into the designated areas, said Victoria Hornbaker, director of the Citrus Pest and Disease Prevention Division for the Food and Agriculture Department.
Since then, Hornbaker said, 508 trees in Los Angeles County and about 1,700 in Orange County have been infected.
"It's ultimately a bacteria, but not one you can put in a petri dish and replicate so we can find a cure," Hornbaker said.
"Any time we find a tree with it (Huanglongbing), we have to remove the tree," she added. "We know we can't eliminate it, so we have to keep control of it until we find a cure."
The insect carrying the bacteria is relatively new to Long Beach, Hornbaker said, but a recent discovery of trees with the disease (some insects can be disease free) at private residences required the quarantine boundary to extend 4 miles farther south into the city. It was the first extension in Long Beach for some time. Under quarantine rules, only fruit that has been commercially cleaned and packed can be moved.
When a diseased tree is discovered, and reported to a Department of Food and Agriculture official, Hornbaker's division mobilizes and conducts tests within a 250-meter radius of the diseased tree, with the quarantine in a 2.5-mile radius. The state does not disclose the location of infected trees. But the Citrus Pest and Disease Prevention Division does host meetings with homeowners within the 250-meter area and a 100-meter buffer to explain the situation and show those with citrus trees what to look for.
Infected trees have leaves that are colored asymmetrically; or fruit that is part yellow or orange, and part green. The adult psyllid can be seen with the naked eye.
The state will pay for removing infected trees, but property owners are responsible for replacing them. About 60% of Southern California homeowners have one or more citrus trees, according to the Food and Agriculture Department.
Still, protecting the commercial citrus industry is paramount.
Quarantines prohibit movement of citrus fruit or plants in and out of the area. Residents can share the fruit if it is thoroughly cleaned and without stems or leaves. There are restrictions on growers and commercial nurseries.
Commercial nurseries, for example, help limit the Huanglongbing disease from spreading by keeping citrus trees under screens and certifying the trees sold are free of the Asian citrus psyllid.
"The real key is to protect our citrus industry," Hornbaker said.
"We are doing a much better job preventing it from getting to commercial growers," she added. "Florida was devastated throughout the state, and in Texas it spread throughout the state, too."
Citrus Pest and Disease Program
This state program, financed by commercial citrus growers, offers informational materials and has multiple online sites with information. Every county also has an agricultural department and commissioner. Los Angeles County's commissioner is Kurt Floren, losangag@acwm.lacounty.gov.
Information: californiacitrusthreat.com.
Editors' note: This story was updated to clarify state regulations and the cause of the disease.