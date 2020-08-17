For the last 35 years, Californians gathered on beaches and waterways to pick up trash and litter on Coastal Cleanup Day.
But, bowing to coronavirus pandemic rules barring large gatherings, the California Coastal Commission (CCC) has decided to designate the entire month of September California Coastal Cleanup time.
Moreover, the cleanup won't concentrate on the waterfront as in past years. Instead, people will be asked to clean up their own neighborhoods and local parks, creeks, streams, rivers, and the coast, where it is accessible.
“The idea behind the cleanup this year is pretty simple actually: everything in California flows downhill to the coast,” CCC Executive Director Jack Ainsworth said in a release. “We may not be able to visit or gather at the cleanup sites that our volunteers have taken such good care of over these many years, but that doesn’t mean we can’t still have a positive impact on the health of the coast and ocean.”
Last year, 74,000 volunteers cleared more than 800,000 pounds of trash from shorelines and waterways in a matter of hours.
Efforts will be concentrated on the four Saturdays in September, with people working from 9 a.m. to noon on cleanups. But cleanups anytime in the month can count toward volunteer hour and trash totals. People are asked to download the Clean Swell data collection app to keep track of trash collected and hours worked.
To register and find out more, go to www.coastalcleanupday.org.