Earth Day 2021 is on Thursday, April 22, but the Belmont Heights Community Association will wait until Saturday to celebrate with a neighborhood cleanup.
Before the cleanup, BHCA will host Joe Corso, executive director of Long Beach Organic, to find out about plot availability in the eight Long Beach Organic community gardens, and for details about the newest garden at Ninth Street and Redondo Avenue. The meeting will begin at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 24, in the Belmont Heights United Methodist Church parking lot, 317 Termino Ave.
After the talk, participants will get gloves and bags to go out and pick up plastic, paper and cardboard trash in the neighborhood for one hour. Prizes will be given to the three children collecting the most trash by weight. And all participants will receive an ice cream sandwich (until they are gone).
For more information, email president@mybelmontheights.org.