A long-debated replacement for the demolished Belmont Olympic Plaza Pool will go before the California Coastal Commission next Thursday, Feb. 11, with a staff recommendation for approval.
However, the appellants who put it before the commission say they are gearing up to fight the $85 million project called the Belmont Beach and Aquatic Center. Their primary argument is that the complex does not have to be at the beach, and it will be difficult for much of the city's less affluent population to access if it is built there.
This hearing is the culmination of more than seven years’ work, since 2013, when the Belmont Plaza Pool structure (built in 1968) was determined to be at risk of collapse in case of an earthquake. That structure was demolished, and an above-ground pool was installed in the parking lot there. It has been used since December 2013.
After the natatorium's demolition, the area was smoothed out and turned into a beachside park while the city began planning a replacement. One plan involving a largely indoor complex under a domed roof was approved in 2017 by the City Council. But a number of people and groups appealed to the Coastal Commission, and staff there signaled that they would not recommend approval of the plan for multiple reasons, including height of the building and susceptibility to sea rise damage.
City staff pulled back, and had consultants work on a revised plan. Another incentive was the estimated cost — the original design was expected to cost $104 million or more and, after setting aside about $61.5 million, the city didn't have a source for the rest of the financing.
New Design
The new design puts almost everything outside, with a smaller building for showers, storage and other uses. A shade structure is taller, but still significantly less so than the original pool. The complex includes seven water features (including making the current temporary pool a permanent part of the complex), with an Olympic-level diving well, and a water play area for youngsters.
The complex has been moved back from the water line to a point where even high estimates of sea level rise wouldn't reach, and cost has dropped to about $85 million. Coastal Commission staff is now recommending approval with a number of conditions, including a new accessibility study and plan including citywide community input.
"I think we're in a good place now," city manager Tom Modica said Friday in an interview. "This is a completely different project than what we started with… Every project (approved by the Coastal Commission) has conditions, and we're comfortable with them. We've solved the height and view corridor issues, doubled the green space … and sea level has been addressed."
But opponents are not satisfied. There are 10 individual appellants to the second plan and one group — CARP, or Citizens About Responsible Planning. And their objections remain about the same as for the first proposal.
"Location, location, location," writes Ann Cantrell, representing CARP. "…The City’s response to putting the pool at the Elephant Lot (next to the Convention Center) is ‘There are other plans for development of that property.' This is not an acceptable response for a feasible, publicly-owned location, especially when this is the planned location for water polo during the 2028 Olympics. The only solution to is to build a covered pool next to the Convention Center. It could contain the diving tower, not require an expensive 7-foot plinth have adequate seating for events and save on heating and maintenance costs. Quit being selfish, Long Beach. This facility belongs downtown."
One requirement in the Environmental Impact Report for the Belmont Beach and Aquatic Center is study of alternatives, and the parking lot east of the Convention Center and Long Beach Arena was one of those sites. In addition to the other commitments on the lot — an agreement through 2029 with the Jehovah Witness for use of 1,915 parking spaces, use by the Grand Prix Association of Long Beach and siting of the BMX and water polo events in the 2028 Olympics — Modica said that the lot is in more danger from sea level rise than the Belmont location, and subject to poor air quality due to proximity of the Ports of Long Beach and Los Angeles.
Coastal Dependent
Another appellant, Jeff Miller, argues that there is no reason why the pool has to be on or near the beach. The Coastal Commission staff report also lists "not coastal dependent" as the first argument from appellants. And opponent Anna Christensen says the location in Belmont Shore is unfair to low-income and minority residents living in other parts of the city.
City officials argue that the Belmont Beach and Aquatic Center is a replacement for the Belmont Plaza Olympic Pool and should be at the same site.
"The project is replacing the Belmont Plaza Olympic Pool, which has a rich history and legacy of serving the community at this very location," Josh Hickman, project management officer, said. "The facility hosted many significant aquatic events since its dedication in 1968. The proposed facility will continue this legacy of supporting the aquatics community while providing equitable access for all user groups."
"The entire city used and liked the prior structure," said Third District Councilwoman Suzie Price. Her district includes the site and she has been an advocate for the replacement since the process began.
"But for the earthquake determination, that pool would still be standing there," she said. "This is a replacement."
Price points out that the money set aside for the project is from the Tidelands Fund, which is restricted for use in the coastal area. So, she added, the argument that pools should be in other parts of Long Beach doesn't apply.
"I say, if not there, where?" Price said. "The Elephant Lot is not feasible. If you want a pool somewhere else in the city, I'm all for it. But where's the $85 million going to come from? Tidelands funds can only be spent on limited items … and we are handling the other priorities there."
Conditional Approval
The issue of equitable access is the most involved special condition being imposed by Coastal Commission staff. In addition to conducting a new accessibility study and creating a more robust plan, the city will be required to offer reduced entrance fees or free access to the pools.
"In any case, swimming pools are a permitted use at the site and the BBAC would attract more visitors to this coastal area for active and passive lower cost recreation (especially as conditioned)," the staff report concludes. "Additionally, safe access to coastal waters will be encouraged through the provision of programs that teach people to swim."
The staff recommendation is to approve two Coastal Development Permits with the added conditions and changes to the Long Beach Local Coastal Plan. This is the final approval for the project, although it still could be challenged with a lawsuit.
There still is time to submit written comments before the hearing, but the deadline is Friday, Feb. 5. Email comments to dani.ziff@coastal.ca.gov or mail them to 301 E. Ocean Blvd., Suite 300, Long Beach, CA 90802.
To speak during the hearing on Feb. 11, fill out a speaker slip for Item TH14a at www.coastal.ca.gov/meetings/request-testimony/thursday/. For procedures to participate or watch the hearing online, go to www.coastal.ca.gov.