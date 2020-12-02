An $85 million Belmont Beach and Aquatics Center, planned on the site of the demolished Belmont Plaza Olympic Pool, will be before the California Coastal Commission next Thursday, Dec. 10.
A final approval of the plan could take place that day. The Coastal Commission staff has recommended approval with some relatively minor modifications, primarily involving wording of the Local Coastal Plan changes.
This hearing is the culmination of more than seven years’ work, since 2013, when the Belmont Plaza Pool structure was determined to be at risk of collapse in case of an earthquake. An above-ground pool was installed in the parking lot there and has been used since December 2013.
One design, featuring a dome-like covering for one pool that included a covered diving well — and costing up to $145 million — was debated and massaged until 2017, until it was decided there were too many fatal flaws, including susceptibility to sea level rise.
A revamped design putting all water elements outside and moving the complex farther back up the beach was approved in January this year by the City Council. The cost is estimated at $85 million, and the design was completed with close consultation with the Coastal Commission staff.
City Manager Tom Modica said in a memo to City Council members that changes at the state level only enhanced efforts to equitably offer access to the complex while making it capable of hosting competitions as well.
The aquatic center is being paid for with Tidelands Fund money, which is restricted to use near the coast.
The Coastal Commission meets remotely via Zoom. To watch the hearing, go to www.coastal.ca.gov and follow the links to the meeting agenda. Sign up for public comment there as well.