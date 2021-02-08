In the classic 1967 movie, “The Graduate,” 21-year-old Benjamin Braddock (played by Dustin Hoffman) is pulled away from the crowd by a family friend to be given some advice on his future:
"Mr. McGuire: I want to say one word to you. Just one word.
Benjamin: Yes, sir.
Mr. McGuire: Are you listening?
Benjamin: Yes, I am.
Mr. McGuire: Plastics.
Benjamin: Exactly how do you mean?
Mr. McGuire: There's a great future in plastics. Think about it. Will you think about it?"
Student from elementary school to college aren’t thinking about plastics the same way as Benjamin. Not when 8-12 million metric tons of plastic enter the world’s oceans every year, according to University of Georgia environmental engineering professor Jenna Jambeck.
For more than 20 years, Long Beach-based Algalita Marine Research and Education has been at the forefront in providing educator resources and youth leadership opportunities to support the next generation of ocean guardians combating plastic pollution.
“Over the past 11 years, we shifted our focus from research to youth education,” said Michael Doshi, director of partnerships for Algalita. “The world is waking up; this isn’t just an ocean issue. It isn’t just affecting turtles and whales and mammals. It is affecting humans, too.”
Starting on Wednesday, Feb. 24, Algalita will host students between the ages of 11 and 20 who would like to gather virtually and brainstorm on ways to solve plastic pollution.
“We are doing this meeting as a test run,” Doshi said. “We want to create a place for like-minded students who think about the same issues in a safe place. This is going to be a casual get-together where students can talk to each other or have a one-on-one session with an Algalita staff member.”
Doshi has been involved in plastic pollution prevention since 2014. He has worked with Heal the Bay, 5 Gyres Institute and Surfrider Foundation-Los Angeles. His short film "The End of the Road," highlighting waste exports to the island of Java, Indonesia, won the award for Best Environmental Story at the Patagonia Film Festival 2019. He is featured in the documentary "The Story of Plastic," that documents how plastic pollutes across its entire lifecycle from fossil fuel extraction to disposal.
“What we are trying to do is get youth to shift the narrative to a human health issue instead of how much plastic is in the ocean,” Doshi said. “You have to understand that people in Long Beach live around incinerators and plastic-making factories and some people really suffer by living close to the ports of Long Beach and Los Angeles and the plastic particles that get put into the air we breathe.”
For the last decade, the company has played host to an international youth summit, but this year’s summit will be online because of the pandemic.
Doshi said last year’s event attracted 130 students from nine countries. One student from Santa Cruz talked about her concern over the number of golf balls that were ending up in the water surrounding the Pebble Beach Golf Course. Alex Weber and two of her friends decided to snorkel the Carmel coast and ended up collecting 50,000 golf balls. Golf balls, of course, are covered in plastic. She then collaborated with Ethan Estess, a marine artist/scientist. Estess created an 8-foot-tall, 30-foot-wide barreling wave made from a steel foundation and covered in 20,000 of the golf balls.
“Most of the plastic isn’t floating on top of the water; it’s floating between the middle and the bottom,” Doshi said. “But what we are all about now with these students is planting seeds that we hope will blossom.”
For more information about the Feb. 24 meeting, which takes place from 5 to 6 p.m., email wayfinder@algalita.org for the Zoom link.