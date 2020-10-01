A virtual panel series focusing on the future of sustainable seafood launches this month and runs through November. The Aquarium of the Pacific is presenting the series to viewers for free.
The panels include experts from the Nature Conservancy, Conservation International, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, World Wildlife Fund, U.S. Naval Academy, and several universities and seafood companies. Topics include the big picture of sustainable seafood and its role in and relationship with climate change, nutrition, livelihoods, policy, society, and more.
The online series will appear at the aquarium's website, aquariumofpacific.org under the events tab. Airings are from 1 to 2 p.m. Oct. 13, 15, 20, 22, 27 and 29; and Nov. 3, 5, 10, 12 and 17. Then there will be a live question and answer session from 1 to 2 p.m. Nov. 19.
For more information, go to the website or call 562-590-3100.