When Long Beach residents Mariella Vergara and Doris Chuang move to Annapolis next month, they will have no internet, no television, and very limited access to phones. The two will face six weeks of intense “Plebe Summer training before they start their first year at the United States Naval Academy.
Only 1,200 candidates are selected from the 16,000 who applied last year, a release from the Naval Academy's admissions office said. Ranked by US News and World Report as a top five engineering school, USNA holds great allure for would-be engineers.
Military academies also require applicants to be recommended by members of Congress. And there is a requirement to serve at least four years in the military after graduation.
Vergara and Chuang both say they plan to pursue engineering studies and they both plan to play volleyball. The two met at Apex Volleyball, a local club volleyball team, although they hold very different positions on the court.
At five feet tall, Vergara is a backrow specialist called a libero. She describes herself as “tiny but mighty.” Despite her small stature, Vergara was a varsity member of Saint Anthony High School’s beach and indoor volleyball teams.
Chuang is a full foot taller than her future classmate. Her 6-foot frame helped her become a starting varsity middle hitter as a freshman at Wilson High. But she dreamed of being a setter. Determined to develop this skill, Chuang spent her sophomore year playing on the junior varsity team and taking private setting lessons.
“She’s an amazing kid with no ego,” Wilson volleyball coach Carlos Briceno said. “She was extremely driven to succeed. Because of her work ethic, she is now a legit D1 setter.”
Chuang was recruited to play volleyball by the Air Force Academy and West Point, but she ultimately decided to play for USNA. She said her father was initially impressed by the Air Force while her mother preferred West Point. Ultimately, however, Chuang found herself drawn to Navy’s volleyball team and engineering program.
Family members also played a role in Vergara’s choice of colleges.
“Everyone in my family is in the Navy, my dad, my brother, two uncles, an aunt, and my grandpa,” Vergara said. “I have loved the Blue Angels since I was a kid. It’s my dream to go into naval aviation.”
Unlike Chuang, Vergara said she never considered the other military academies; her heart was always set on USNA. Ultimately, she hopes to be a pilot, she said.
“In middle school, I made it my goal to get into the Academy,” she said. “I will be the first one in my family to attend.”
Both Vergara and Chuang are AP Scholars and members of the National Honor Society. Having demonstrated academic and athletic excellence, they each received a Congressional recommendation from U.S. Representative Alan Lowenthal. Vergara also was given a Presidential nomination by Donald Trump.
Chuang and Vergara are spending their final weeks of high school preparing for the challenges ahead.
“We have a matrix to follow for training every day … body weight, running, etc.,” Chuang said.
Although Chuang will not be able to participate in volleyball workouts until after her Plebe Summer, she said she is eager to join the team for the fall season.
Vergara, who plans to play club volleyball in the fall, said she looks forward to the Plebe Summer itself and how it will pull her classmates together.
“It’s going to be hard,” Vergara said, “but I’m excited to meet people and create lifelong bonds. Those relationships are what I’m looking forward to the most.”