Samuel Paxton, a fifth grader at Patrick Henry K-8 school, has received an honorable mention in the National PTA Reflections contest for a song he wrote and performed himself.
Reflections is the Parent Teachers Association's flagship arts program, with students from TK through 12th grade competing in visual arts, photography, literature, music composition, film or dance. Entries must be original and relate to the year's theme — this year it is "Look Within."
Paxton's entry is a song called "On The Inside," with a refrain of "what's going on inside" running through the 1:45 minute song. It says that it is what's inside a person that matters, not what someone looks like.
"In my seven years facilitating this program, this is the first time LBCPTA (Long Beach Council PTA) has had a student advance to National PTA's event," Kim Erkman, Reflections coordinator, said in a release. "Samuel has entered every year for the last three years."
To win the national honor, Paxton first had to win his own school's contest, then move through several levels of competition, including the Long Beach Council, which covers more than 40 local PTAs. The work is judged both on the artistic merit of the work and a statement explaining the piece and how it fits with the theme.
Paxton's statement says:
"My work has to do with the theme ‘Look Within' because it states to pay attention to people’s qualities, and to not judge by a person’s appearance."
—Harry Saltzgaver