Dylan Bernstein has never met a role he didn't like.
Bernstein is a senior at Wilson High School, graduating as a valedictorian. He is also one of 12 actors receiving a $1,000 scholarship from Musical Theatre West Footlighters based on auditions in front of a panel of theater professionals.
Bernstein said he and his mom, Marni Gaylord, moved from Los Angeles to Long Beach when he was ready to start high school so he could attend Wilson; graduated from there in 1985. And his grandparents, Ned and Barbara Gaylord, were involved with Musical Theatre West.
"I became as involved as I could as quick as I could," Bernstein said. "I started in the orchestra. I'm the principal bassist… I've been in every musical Wilson has done since I got here."
Tevye, the father in "Fiddler On The Roof," has been his favorite role, Bernstein said — "I'm descended from Shtetl people; it was life-changing." He was preparing to play Shrek last March, 2020, when the coronavirus pandemic shut down the school.
While the stagelights were off, student government beckoned. He became a Links commissioner and completed the Bruin leadership certification program his first semester as a senior. He is class president now, and helped organize the physical return to campus.
"The goal was to get as many people as possible involved," Bernstein said. "It's why Wilson has the most students coming back. There are some 2,000 kids on campus; there are about 900 at Poly, at Milliken."
In addition to the activism, Bernstein said he discovered making speeches in front of people in a real-world setting in addition to acting on stage. Last month, he spoke before the Long Beach Unified School District board.
"Performance has always been a big part of my life," he said. "The plan was to study musical theater in college, but then I got very involved in politics. For the moment, the plan is to major in history, go to law school and eventually get into politics.
"But I'll definitely try out for every play, no matter where I go," he concluded.
MTW Footlighters is an auxiliary volunteer group dedicated to promoting the musical theater company. The scholarship program began in 2005, and the group has given out more than $120,000.
There will be a fundraising lunch on June 26 to present the scholarships. Go to musical.org/footlighters for more.
In addition to Bernstein, the winners and their schools are Olivia Aniceto, Huntington Beach Academy for the Performing Arts; Cindy Blanco Flores, Buena Park High School; Kaylee Brubaker, Wilson High School; Brittany Fisheli, Fullerton Union High School; Samuel George, Trinitas Arts Conservatory; Sean Kato, Marina High School; Drew Dela Llana, Huntington Beach Academy for the Performing Arts; Aidan McGuiness, St. Anthony High School; Olivia Ostlund, St. Margareta Episcopal High Schoo; Fintan Swift, Los Angeles County High School for the Arts; and Sayyrr Toilolo, Renaissance High School for the Arts.