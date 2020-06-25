State law requires 40 hours of training for anyone who helps victims of domestic abuse either as an employee or a volunteer at agencies dedicated to offering that help.
WomenShelter of Long Beach offers that training and will start another class on July 7. For the first time, the entire program will be conducted remotely on Zoom due to the coronavirus pandemic.
WomenShelter executive director Mary Ellen Mitchell has said the Stay at Home orders and pervasive economic stress caused by the pandemic undoubtedly is causing more instances of domestic violence, even though report numbers are down. Some victims likely are unable to call for help because the abuser is staying at home.
Training will be from 12:45 to 5 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday from July 7 through Aug. 6. Participants will be required to engage in active participation throughout the entire training and will receive a Certificate of Completion after the full 40 hours are completed.
Cost for the session is $120. The certificate is not a license to provide services — it is a step in that process.
Topics covered in the training include an overview of domestic violence and societal attitudes, sexual assault, crisis intervention, adult and youth services, peer counseling, legal advocacy, financial assistance, referrals, and more. The training includes explicit language and visuals, and it is recommended for those 18 years old or older.
For more information and to register, go to www.womenshelterlb.org/training/ or email info@wslb.org.