Habitat for Humanity is hosting a caravan parade celebrating Black History Month from 10 a.m. to noon this Saturday, Feb. 27, beginning at the corner of Pacific Avenue and 14th Street.
The event was planned by First District Councilwoman Mary Zendejas and the Washington Neighborhood Association. The caravan will feature educational displays and artwork by Washington Middle School teachers and students, highlighting notable moments in America's Black history.
The caravan will loop around the Washington neighborhood, eventually ending at the starting point. Neighbors are encouraged to stay in the yard, wear a mask and maintain at least six feet of social distance between other neighbors.
For more information, email dthomas@habitatla.org, or call 310-323-4663 ext. 315.