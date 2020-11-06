Managers at many nonprofit organizations have had to scramble to manage staff since the coronavirus shutdown sent employees home to work.
Now The Nonprofit Partnership has partnered with The Works Consulting to offer three days of management training Nov. 10-13 for nonprofit managers. Anne Laguzza, The Works CEO, is the featured trainer.
Michelle Byerly, executive director at TNP, said in a release that the workshop was created in response to requests from leaders within the nonprofit community asking for guidance as they navigate the challenges of transitioning from temporary remote working formats for their staff to developing a long-term structure.
Laguzza will offer tips on dealing with the current situation and suggest ways to "transform current challenges into opportunities to build more engaged workforces" the release said. The sessions are from 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 10, and Thursday, Nov. 12; and from 10 a.m. to noon Friday, Nov. 13.
For more information, email info@tnpsocal.org or call 562-888-6530.
The registration fee is $130 for TNP members, more for nonmembers, and includes sessions all three days. To register, go to Gazettes.com/go/tnp.