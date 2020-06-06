Young people are resilient. Just ask anyone who works with adolescents, and they’ll tell you.
For many of my students, they have more going on in their lives than just teenage drama. I have conversations etched deeply in my memory where a student has shared heart-stopping stories of pain and hardship. For these students, you’d often never know by looking at them the burden they were carrying. They smile and shrug and move between classes, seemingly no worse for wear.
The resilience of my students — the smiles and the shrugs — doesn’t mean that they are not suffering. It simply means that they have learned to keep going. Instead of sadness and fear, the trauma manifests itself in ways that are less expected. As teachers, we often only see the behavior. Sudden outbursts of rage directed at friends and classmates. Classroom doors slamming, papers flying. Distraction or lethargy. Inability to make decisions that lead to positive outcomes for themselves.
As teachers, it’s of course our responsibility to maintain safe learning environments. We have to engage with and redirect the problematic behavior, or we lose the ability to safely teach our students. But discipline without understanding is meaningless--we have the responsibility to also work to see how problematic behavior can be, and almost always is, a response to pain.
A few years ago, a student of mine was having an uncharacteristically angry day, where he was lashing out at his classmates and refusing to do his work. After I spoke to him outside, we both realized that he was carrying a lot of fear and anxiety around an unstable housing situation and fighting within his family. I asked him to picture an almost-full cup of water, and to imagine how quickly even a small amount of extra liquid poured in would overflow the rim.
Something small that he’d normally laugh off, like gentle teasing from a classmate, caused his emotional cup to spill. He apologized for his behavior and told me it wouldn’t happen again, but I told him that, as long as he was walking around with that cup almost full, it was an accident waiting to happen. He needed help and support to lessen his load, or he would just break again.
As I’m writing this, we, both locally and across the country, are in the midst of protests and unrest following the murder of George Floyd. I scanned images in the local news media, looking for the faces of my students in the Long Beach crowds.
After so many weeks of shutdown, cutting many of them off from their support networks, I would understand their frustration. After so many years of worry and fear around changing immigration policies and frightening rhetoric from their leaders and their neighbors, I would understand their pain. And after so many generations of being told, overtly and in a thousand subtle ways, that their lives weren’t worth quite as much because of the circumstances of their birth, I would understand their anger.
I didn’t see any of my students on the local news on Sunday night. I’m sure some of them were out there, and it scares me to think of them in dangerous, volatile, situations. I did see several of them on Monday morning, in their North Long Beach community, helping the business owners near our school clean up broken glass and smashed storefronts. Helping the neighborhood to heal, even as they still carry so much grief. Just one more burden for these young people to carry.
In the next few days, the LBUSD school year (such as it’s been) will end, and I’ll say goodbye to some of my students whom I’ve known for four years. I have listened to their stories, heard them cry, and watched them shrug and move on because they didn’t have the privilege of time to reflect and heal. Some of them are among my favorite students I’ve ever taught. For some of them, their roads intersected my classroom in ways that were difficult for us both. As much trauma as they were carrying already, now the world around them is full of uncertainty and deep pain, and there isn’t a clear path to a more just future.
But young people are resilient, and they will move forward into college, career, or some other path. I hope that we adults remember that these past few months will leave lasting wounds. It’s part of our job as a community to support them and hear them and work beside them as they forge ahead to manifest their wildest dreams. And maybe the next generation of kids won’t have to try quite so hard to keep their cups from overflowing.